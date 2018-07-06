Summer fire warning for parks

Visitors to North Lanarkshire’s parks are being asked to take extra care to prevent fires during the current hot weather.

An unfortunate side effect of all this wonderful weather is a very high risk of fires in our greenspaces and parks.

When fires have occurred in North Lanarkshire previously damage was caused to plants, paths and wildlife which costs thousands of pounds to repair.

Details of fires started deliberately should be reported to Police Scotland and anyone with any information which may help their investigations is asked to contact the police on 101.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Environmental Services Committee, said: “Our parks are blooming in this fantastic summer weather and visitor numbers are increasing, but this can also lead to fires caused by deliberate vandalism or litter being dropped.

“The hot sun can easily cause dropped cigarettes or matches to ignite and fire spreads very quickly in the dry grass and woodland. Even a piece of glass can cause a fire.

“The effect can be devastating on the landscape within parks as well as to the wildlife, with young birds and animals trapped by fire or hurt by smoke inhalation.

“It can also create danger for people visiting parks or walking in the countryside.

“So we are appealing to residents to be particularly careful through the summer not to drop litter and to report any antisocial or suspicious behaviour to Police Scotland.

“Please help us to protect our wonderful parks and green spaces for everyone to enjoy.”