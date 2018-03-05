‘Surprised’ by closure of recycling centre

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP Jamie Hepburn has written to North Lanarkshire Council chief executive Paul Jukes following a decision to close the Westfield Recycling Centre.

The council currently operates seven recycling centres and has decided to rationalise the two in Cumbernauld by closing the smaller Westfield site to save £215,000

Mr Hepburn said: “This decision has surprised many given that the council have only recently implemented their new refuse schedule to encourage recycling.

“The changes to the pattern of bin uplift have left many relying more heavily on the use of the municipal recycling centres.

“I am also concerned that this will result in an increase in fly-tipping in the area as people have already reported the level of traffic at the Wardpark site.”