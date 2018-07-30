Take your place in the carnival procession

Join CultureNL in representing North Lanarkshire in the Festival 2018 Carnival Procession taking place in Glasgow City centre at noon on Saturday.

The procession is part of the Festival 2018 fun-filled cultural programme running alongside the 2018 European Championships and it will celebrate the creativity of community groups, schools and artists across Glasgow and beyond.

The colourful celebration will make its way through the city streets taking in the Festival 2018 sites before finishing at Glasgow Green.

Get involved in the festivities and help make the streets of Glasgow come alive by taking part in the procession as one of CultureNL’s revellers!

Participants will be donned with fantastic carnival costumes that represent North Lanarkshire’s proud industrial and Gaelic heritage.

The pieces of art were created by helpful volunteers during CultureNL’s Festival 2018 Carnival workshop held at Summerlee Museum last week.

Free transport to and from Glasgow to participate in the Carnival procession is available for a limited number of people. Please call 01236 632828 to secure your place.

For more information visit www.culturenl.co.uk/letsgo-summer-workshops.