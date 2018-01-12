Tale of missing Barrhead man has happy ending

A family’s agony has turned to intense relief after a missing man from Barrhead turned up after going missing on a holiday in the Canary Islands.

Paul Joss, who is 36 years old, had been holidaying at the Concordia Playa Hotel, the popular resort of Puerto de la Cruz, on a winter sunshine break.

He had flown out from Glasgow on a Jet2 flight on Hogmanay and was supposed to return on Sunday.

However his family feared the worst when they were unable to get in touch with him.

They noted that he had contacted a friend at 2.40pm on the day he was supposed to fly home, but all contact dried up after that point.

His sister posted a message on Facebook stating: “Please, please let us know you are OK Paul.

“All your beloved family, friends and work colleagues are so very worried about you. We just want to know that you are safe.”

The story grabbed national headlines as the mystery of Paul’s whereabouts continued– while details of the appeal spread.

Happily it has emerged that Paul was indeed safe. No-one from the family was a