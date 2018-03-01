Tories hit out at £75k researchers proposal

Conservative councillors in North Lanarkshire have hit out at Labour and SNP members for proposing to spend £75,000 a year on political researchers.

The Member Services Working Group Committee agreed the matter should be brought to a future Policy and Resources Committee. However, Conservatives say the cash would be better spent on front-line services.

Group leader Meghan Gallacher said: “I can’t believe Labour and SNP members think spending this amount of taxpayers money to make their lives easier is appropriate.

“In the face of local government budget cuts from the Scottish Government, we need to concentrate on protecting front-line services like education and social care.

“North Lanarkshire residents shouldn’t be footing the bill for political researchers. My Conservative colleagues and I don’t need one to do our jobs and if Labour and SNP councillors are finding this difficult, it should be raised within their own political party.

“I hope the Policy and Resources Committee sees sense and joins us in rejecting this self-serving proposal.”