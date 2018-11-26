Winter’s on its way so be prepared

With the colder weather now here it is the time for everyone to get ready for winter.

North Lanarkshire Council and its partner Amey is monitoring weather forecasts daily to assess when and where the road network should be salted.

A fleet of 31 gritter lorries and 27 tractors with gritting and snow clearing capacity are now on stand-by to treat roads and paths when required, with 20,000 tonnes of salt in storage.

In addition, more than 2300 grit bins have been filled for residents to keep paths and local streets clear.

Schools have been provided with salt supplies to keep playgrounds and entrances clear of snow and ice.

Across the council, 85 4x4 vehicles are available to cope with snowy and icy conditions, particularly to help home care teams reach elderly and vulnerable people.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of the Infrastructure Committee, said: “As temperatures drop this month, it’s a reminder to us all to be prepared for the winter weather ahead.

“The council has all its winter plans in place to ensure our services can manage the impact of winter weather conditions, and we’re reminding residents to take time now to get ready.

“Don’t wait until the snow and ice arrive, prepare now. If you drive regularly, have a winter emergency kit available, keep your mobile charged, and before setting out on journeys, check traffic reports and public transport information.

“At home make sure you keep a supply of non-perishable food, water, nappies and baby food, pet food and medicines.

“As always, we ask residents to look out for elderly or vulnerable neighbours, a simple gesture like checking they’re ok and offering to get some shopping they, could make all the difference.”

Information on gritting routes and any services affected is available at www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/winter, and by following @nlcwinter on Facebook and Twitter.