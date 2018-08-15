Youngsters get chance to design new play park

Rennie Road Community Alliance in Kilsyth held a ‘design your play park’ competition that was open to all children living in Rennie Road and Northfield.

The overall winner was Grace Kenny (9) (pictured) who won £20 and a goodie basket, and such was the quality of entries there were also three highly commended - Jaimie Leigh Winters (10), Tammi Jo Winters (11) and Holly Foulner (14) who each £5 and a goodie basket.

The feedback from all of the drawings received will be used to inform the development of the play park.

RRCA founder Kevin Kane said: “The level of engagement by local children in the play park drawing competition has been amazing and surpassed our expectations

“To see the reaction of the winners and how invested all the entrants were in making their street the best it can be is what the competition was all about.

“Congratulations to the winner, Grace Kenny and highly commended drawings, Tammi Jo Winters, Jaimie Leigh Winters and Holly Foulner

“And, well done to everyone who entered. Your drawings will be used to help inform what goes in any future play park, which is so important if we want to deliver for local children of all ages”.