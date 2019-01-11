Falkirk commuters hit by Croy parking closure

Scores of Falkirk commuters who rely on free parking at Croy railway station will have to find a different route to work from Sunday.

Some spaces may still be available, but from January 13 to February 10 around 180 car parking spaces will be closed off to allow resurfacing work to be carried out.

The work is being carried out by Scotrail in two phases, both of which affect the car park.

The second phase will additionally see the access road and bus turning areas closed.

North Lanarkshire Council, which maintains the car park, is encouraging drivers to plan their journey and, if possible, make alternative arrangements.

One potential option for rail travellers heading to Glasgow or Edinburgh is Greenfaulds station at Cumbernauld, a stop on the Glasgow to Edinburgh line.

To ensure road safety in the area around Croy station during the shutdown temporary parking restrictions will be in place and enforced by the council’s parking attendants.

Scotrail says the resurfacing will help ensure a high standard of access to the station in the long-term.

In February last year Cumbernauld MSP Jamie Hepburn argued that an extension of parking facilities at Croy station created in 2011 could no longer cope with the demand from surrounding areas.

Along with fellow SNP politician Alan Stevenson he called for a multi-storey car park to be built on the site,

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) says it has invested more than £12 million developing and expanding Park and Ride across the region including key projects at Croy, Kilwinning, Carluke, Bellshill, Irvine and Johnstone rail stations.