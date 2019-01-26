Fancy training to be part of the Outlander team?

The hugely-successful Outlander TV series is recruiting for trainees to support the show’s fifth season - which goes into production in Cumbernauld later this year.

Trainees will working alongside highly experienced crew members on location and in Wardpark Studios for the next five to eight months.

They will develop skills in creative and technical subjects ranging from Locations to Props, Greens, Hair and Make Up, Set Decorating - Painting, Script Supervision, Assistant Directing, Special Effects and Camera.

Outlander Producer Guy Tannahill said: “Outlander has run four successful training programmes since it began in 2013, training over 90 people.

“Many of the alumni have gone on to take on important roles on both Outlander and in the wider industry, and we look to continue to build on this for Season 5.”

“It is an excellent scheme, not just for the trainees, who will get to work alongside first-class talent, but also for the wider Scottish industry which will reap the benefits of the training through the increased talent base we are helping to build and nurture.”

Culture and tourism secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The Outlander Trainee Programme is an excellent opportunity for young people to enter and progress careers within Scotland’s thriving film industry, while working alongside highly experienced professionals and developing the creative and technical skills required to shape the next generation of screen talent.

“Outlander is one of the most popular and successful productions to be made in Scotland, cementing our nation’s reputation as a sought-after location for major productions and showcasing Scotland’s talent to audiences near and far.

“The Scottish Government will continue to champion Scotland as a base for international film and TV productions.”

Of the 20 trainees on the Outlander Trainee Programme for Season four, fifteen were new entrants to the industry.

Kirsty McCabe, a trainee from Season Four, said that the Outlander opportunity was “excellent.”

“When I spotted the production design traineeship I knew it was the right opportunity to take what I knew and move forwards into TV and film”, she said.

“I’ve been supported in learning about the industry and pushed forwards with my skills.

“It’s a great start to a new chapter of my freelance life and I’m really excited to see where it leads me”.

To find out more and apply, visit: https://mailchi.mp/59bc740d378e/outlander-training-opportunities-698137.

The deadline for applications for the Locations traineeship is Monday, February 11 at 10am. The deadline to apply for all other traineeships on the Outlander Training Programme is Monday, February 25 at 10am.

Outlander is produced by Left Bank Pictures, Tall Ship Productions, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.