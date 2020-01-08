Festive recycling facilities felt short in Cumbernauld

Crucial cardboard and paper recycling facilities in Cumbernauld were out of commission during the festive period.

Kilsyth councillor Mark Kerr has been investigating the problem at Wardpark Recycling Centre on behalf of constituents.

The centre is run by North Lanarkshire Council.

Councillor Kerr said: “Following a raft of complaints, I have written to the head of Waste Management demanding answers as to why, at the peak time of need, cardboard and paper recycling facilities at Wardpark Recycling Centre were out of action, seriously compromising both the council’s and public commitment to recycling.

“I paid a visit myself on December 27 and have been advised it had been out of action for a number of weeks and that all cardboard should be put in general waste. I was advised that it would be recycled but when I looked into the container I was not convinced.”

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council blamed “operational issues” and apologised. He added: “We would like to say that we share in your frustrations.

“However, we are pleased to report that the compactors are now once again fully operational.

“We would also advise that although the cardboard compactor is the most efficient way of collecting cardboard for recycling, the cardboard that was placed within the communal skip would still be recycled as the material within this skip is passed to a processor who will remove recyclable items from the mixed skip.”