Smoke could clearly be seen rising from Cumbernauld Community Park – and firefighters were quickly called in to tackle it.A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.27pm last Thursday to reports of a fire in the open at Balloch Road, “Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene and firefighters extinguished a grass fire. Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe and there were no reported casualties.”