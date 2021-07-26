Fire brigade called out to local beauty spot
Fire engines rushed to a local beauty spot last Thursday (July 22) amidst reports that a blaze had started in a location which traditionally draws large crowds in better weather.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 3:06 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 3:07 pm
Smoke could clearly be seen rising from Cumbernauld Community Park – and firefighters were quickly called in to tackle it.A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.27pm last Thursday to reports of a fire in the open at Balloch Road, “Operations Control mobilised one appliance to the scene and firefighters extinguished a grass fire. Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe and there were no reported casualties.”
Police could not confirm suggestions that the blaze was started on purpose.