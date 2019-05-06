Funding on the ‘Horizon’ for Cumbernauld Gala Day

Scottish Water Horizons has gifted £1000 to Cumbernauld Community Forum for the Gala Day on Saturday, June 15.

Waste services Planner Kyle Mathieson presented the donation to forum members alongside this year’s gala queen Skye Stevenson and princesses Imogen Wearing and Emily Henderson on a visit to St Maurice’s High.

Kyle Mathieson, who works at the food waste recycling facility in Westfield, said: “Communities play a huge part in helping Scotland flourish. We’re delighted to give back to our own community by supporting the Cumbernauld Community Forum Gala Day and wish the organisers every success with this year’s event.”

The parade starts at Fleming House at 11.15am, finishing in the town hall car park for the gala queen crowning, before a day of acts, entertainment and festivities gets underway.