Get snapping to showcase #NLsummer

North Lanarkshire Council is encouraging people to get their cameras flashing and capture some of the best views of the area.

Share them on social media using the hashtag #NLsummer and they will not only be showcased across the council’s media channels, but you could also win a prize.

One picture will be chosen at random with the person who took that shot receiving a family ticket for the opening performance of this year’s pantomime ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at Motherwell Theatre on November 17.

The council’s digital ambassador Grant Riley said: “We want to encourage people to discover new, exciting places within a short walk, cycle or drive, or to find out about local groups, activities or events running near them.

“Whether it is at work, in the town centre, while practising a hobby or on a day out, everyone has a different view on what summer is like in North Lanarkshire, and now all of them can come together under the hashtag #NLsummer.

“Every week, some of the best photos will be featured on the In Airdrie, In Bellshill, In Coatbridge, In Kilsyth, In Motherwell and In Wishaw platforms and the council’s social media channels.”

The closing date for entries is July 31.