Hamper drive will spread joy in Abronhill

Good neighbours in Abronhill are embarking on a project to provide hampers in a community-spirited drive to show they care at Christmas.

The Cumbernauld News has been contacted by Abronhill Community Care Hub who are drawing up a register of potential recipient who might benefit from this kind gesture.

This is the first year the hamper drive has been embarked upon - but the volunteer-driven project will try to help as many people as it possibly can.

A spokesperson said: “Chances are we all have an elderly neighbour in the street that we live in.

“ We may even have a family member who needs that extra little gesture of thoughtfulness just to show how much they are considered and thought about this Christmas from you and from your community.

”If You have someone in mind, be it a relative, a neighbour, or maybe even someone you don’t know but see around and think they need a little community gift this Christmas, then it’s simple!

“Just get in touch with one of our dedicated team and register them in order to receive a Christmas hamper filled with goodies, sweets, foods, clothing, puzzles, books, tea, coffee, and other essential items.

For to nominate a recipient, contact abronhillcommunitycarehub@gmail.com with a name and address of the nominee.

All the nominations will be treated in strictest confidence and the details will not be shared outwith the group of volunteers tasked with making up these items.