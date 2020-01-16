Have your say on historic Craigmarloch landmark

An ambitious architectural project to revamp a historical landmark on a rural road is now up for public discussion, it has emerged.

For North Lanarkshire Council will stage two community workshops in Kilsyth to discuss the future of Craigmarloch Stables.

The once-proud outbuildings lie on the road between Dullatur and Kilsyth and are C-Listed.

Now plans are being hatched to discuss a possible use for these buildings which date back to 1820.

The first workshop will take place at Garrell Vale Community Centre on Wednesday January 22 from 3pm to 7pm.

A second will be held on Thursday January 23 from 10am to 1pm and any interested members of the public are welcome to attend

A spokesperson for the event said: “The stables were a staging post for the teams of horses that pulled the swift passenger boats along the Forth & Clyde Canal.

“Since the birth of rail travel and the decline of the waterways, the building has fallen into disuse and ruin, and is now a shell with no roof.

“The intention of the consultation is to share ideas on how these historic buildings can be brought back to life through renovation and re-use, and how an area that was historically a hub of activity on the canal can be revitalised.

“The project team has already investigated a number of ideas and business cases for their use.

“However we are looking for the thoughts and opinions of the local community and every idea is valuable.”