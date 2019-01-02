A new way to support cancer patients in Lanarkshire

A new way of ensuring cancer patients have access to receive the range of support they need is being piloted in Lanarkshire.

The partnership between Macmillan Cancer Support and NHS Lanarkshire means people have the opportunity to speak with volunteers about non-clinical concerns in while attending the Lanarkshire Beatson and University Hospital Monklands.

This unique pilot hopes to ensure anyone affected by cancer is able to access all of the support they need at a time when they need it most.

The service is being run by the same team who run Macmillan information and support services in libraries across Lanarkshire.

Craig Tobin, Macmillan project manager in Lanarkshire, said: “We’re trying to empower patients and their families with knowledge at a time when they are

likely to be most anxious. The clinics are dealing with the physical side of treating and living with cancer.

“This partnership enables Macmillan in Lanarkshire to then support with other aspects of a cancer diagnosis; the emotional, practical, financial issues that many people affected by cancer face.”

People attending the Lung Clinic at Monklands and the Herceptin Clinic at the Beatson are getting support with issues ranging from benefits advise, emotional support and transport concerns to questions about travel insurance and nutrition.

Lynn Mack, Haematology and Cancer Service manager for NHS Lanarkshire said: “It is our hope this new service will result in an overall better patient experience.

“Ensuring the needs of those affected by cancer are met not just clinically but bridging that gap to the social support too.

“The “meet and greet” model in the waiting room of these two clinics will ensure vital signposting to services for our patients.”

The service is available at Monklands every Monday from 9am-noon and at the Beatson every Friday from 9am-noon.