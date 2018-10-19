Adam gets back to his roots to run a tap masterclass

Australian actor, singer, and dancer Adam Garcia was in Westfield to run a sold-out tap masterclass at the Dance Cumbernauld studio for over 60 women and girls.

Adam who will return to Scotland when the UK tour of Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds arrives in Glasgow next month took two workshops – for beginners and advance.

Participants came from and far, with the youngest at high school and the oldest 69.

Lynn Waters, who has been teaching dance in Cumbernauld for over 30 years, said: “This was the first time we’d run such an event and it was great Adam could fit us into his busy schedule.

“He enjoys the chance to get back to his roots as a tap dancer and everyone had a good time learning from him.”

The event took place ahead of Dance Cumbernauld and Lorraine McDonald Dance joining forces at the Raw Taekwondo Unit to take part in the BBC Children in Need Tapathon on Sunday, November 18.

Dancers across the UK will aim to beat the world record of 7518 for most tappers doing same routines at the same time, having fallen just 78 short last year.