After this challenge they’ll be a dirty dozen

A dozen members of the Global Taekwon-Do Federation Scotland conditioning class at Raw Taekwondo in Westfield are competing in Tough Mudder at Drumlanrig Castle on Saturday in aid of Help for Heroes.

They’ve been training hard over the last few months, some hill walking, others taking part in Couch to 5k programme, ParkRun events and attending the conditioning classes.

Sarah Murphy said: “We decided this would be an ideal opportunity to raise funds for those who have put their lives on the line for us all and deserve support and assistance through Help for Heroes.”

To sponsor the group visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gtf-conditioning-tough-mudder.