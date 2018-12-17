Annual charity night in memory of a ‘wonderful husband’ raises £1900

Maureen McCaffer organised a ladies night in Dullatur Village Hall in memory of her husband Charles.

A total of £1911 was raised with half the money going to Arlene Mitchell from Cumbernauld who is fighting a cancer diagnosis, and other half went to Marie Curie.

Maureen’s daughter Carol Murray said: “About 58 ladies attended. My mum looks forward each year to organising this fundraiser in memory of her wonderful husband whom she misses every day.

“We have now raised more than £6000 in total and have already booked Dullatur Golf Club for next November.”

She thanked local firms for their support and the local ladies who attended.