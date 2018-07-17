Argos staff show their support for Macmillan charity at fun day

Argos colleagues put on a Family Fun Day to remember recently.

The event, which was held in Cumbernauld, raised more than £2700 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Staff, family, friends and visitors were able to take part in a wide range of activities throughout the day.

This included an exciting tug of war competition which saw the ladies cruise to victory over the gents!

Also in attendance at the event was Ziggy, the mascot for Road Safety Scotland.

Ziggy was delighted to get involved with the fun and games.

You can learn more about his road safety mission online at www.gosafewithziggy.com.

A special mention from the organisers goes to ten-years-old Abby Renwick.

Abby donated her hair on the day to the Little Princess Trust.

And she put all proceeds raised from her haircut towards the overall amount raised for Macmillan.

Commenting on the successful event, Suz Ross, regional manager for Argos West Scotland, said: “It was absolutely amazing to see such a fantastic amount raised for Macmillan.

“The guys all put so much hard work into making today possible.

“Everyone involved - from our colleagues to our customers - has been massively generous with their time and donations.

“We’re delighted that the amount raised will make such a difference to so many lives,” she added.

Everyone at Argos has expressed thanks to Sergeant James Gould 207 (City of Glasgow) Battery 105 Regiment Royal Artillery and his squad, and the Cumbernauld Police, who both went along with their vehicles, equipment and enthusiasm, keeping both wee ones and big ones entertained throughout the afternoon.

The organisers also sent a special thanks to hosts Cumbernauld Rugby Club.

Charlie, Stevie and Sammy could not have been more accommodating - and it was great to see some members coming along and taking part in the activities too.

Lastly, everyone involved was very appreciative of the donations received from the following companies:

Albert Bartlett, Barrs, Boots, B&Q, Christies, the Scottish Deer Centre, Delta Force, Devro, DinoM8, Four Seasons Travel.

Flip Out, Guyz Barbers, Hamilton Academicals FC, Lees, Mcdonalds, Moda, the New Lanark Heritage Centre, Poundland, Rangers FC.

Royal Yacht Britannia, the Scottish Car Show, Tennents, Tesco Craigmarloch, Tunnocks, and Wonder World.