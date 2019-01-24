Asda shoppers in Cumbernauld start 2019 by becoming Drinkaware

Asda Cumbernauld and Drinkaware, the UK’s leading alcohol education charity, have been working together to provide free information and advice on alcohol to the local community.

Over two Fridays this month Drinkaware stand set-up at the store which gave customers the opportunity to access friendly advice and to ask questions.

The 2019 partnership built on a successful event last year which saw Drinkaware engage with more than 7000 Asda customers.

This year there was a particular focus on drink free days, to help encourage middle aged men and women to think about their drinking and to highlight that having more drink-free days can improve their health and reduce risks of serious long-term conditions.

Customers were able to talk to Drinkaware ambassadors and discuss any concerns they have about their own or family members’ drinking and were encouraged to complete a quick alcohol assessment using Drinkaware scratch cards, which use a factual, non-judgmental approach to invite consumers to reflect on their drinking habits.

There was also specific help for parents on how to speak to their kids about alcohol and how to answer the difficult questions that children can ask.

A long-standing partner of Asda, Drinkaware provides consumers with honest information, advice and tips to help them make informed decisions about alcohol.

Rommel Moseley, Drinkaware director of Business Development & Partnerships, said: “The advice and information that Drinkaware provides is invaluable to the many people looking to make changes to their own or a family member’s drinking habits, and we know that the Drinkaware ambassadors in Asda will help many customers to make positive changes and reduce their risk of alcohol harm.”