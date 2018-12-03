Big hearted golfers raise funds for BHF

The Alan Bankier Team Challenge at Kilsyth Lennox Golf Club was a hotly contested affair with 54 players competing to help raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Alan was members of the club for over 40 years, serving on the committee in various positions.

During his various spells as captain, president and greens convener, Alan stamped his personality on the club.

His drive and enthusiasm, coupled with his love of the game and the club, shone through all he did and was the driving force behind the building of the halfway house, in memory of Graham Bartlett.

Now in it’s third year the challenge held in Alan’s memory raised an impressive total of £1860 for charity with the A-Team coming out top of the competition.

Lorraine McDade of the British Beart Foundation visited the club to accept a cheque from the captains of the teams involved in the competition.

The organisers would like to thank all the team players for their support and donations.

A special thanks also go to Elaine Bankier and Sword Bakers for supplying the halfway pies.