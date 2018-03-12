CALA bursary is a big boost for Whizz-Kidz

Young wheelchair users in will be helped to learn new skills, make friends and have fun, thanks to CALA Homes (West).

A £1000 bursary from the housebuilder will support the Glasgow Whizz-Kidz Club, which is based at the Craighalbert Centre in Cumbernauld.

The charity aims to transform the lives of disabled children by providing the equipment, support and skills they need, when they need them.

It looks to bring about increased health and wellbeing, independence, leadership, employability and social engagement so members can reach their full potential.

Jo Rhodes-Jiao, head of services (North) said: “We are thrilled to receive this fantastic grant and we can’t thank CALA Homes (West) enough.

“The support for our Glasgow club will make a significant contribution to the lives of young wheelchair users in the area.

“The fund will support activities such as wheelchair rugby, coding, campaigning, cooking and much more.”

Last year, Cala Homes (West) welcomed applications from local charities, community groups and organisations who applied for a share of the fund.

Marketing manager Louise Dunn said: “Looking through the applications for the community bursary was a moving experience. It really brought home how many amazing charities and organisations are doing incredible things.

“Whizz-Kidz’s application stood out from the beginning and it’s plain for all to see that the charity provides a vital, life-changing service to its members. We are incredibly proud to be able to support the charity and all its incredible work. “

Local charities, schools and good causes could receive a share of £5000 from the CALA Homes Community Bursary.

Download an application form at www.cala.co.uk/bursary-glasgow, the closing date is March 23.