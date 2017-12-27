Carbrain stalwart passes away

A stalwart of the Carbain community passed away in her sleep last week at Monklands Hospital following a period of ill-health.

Alice Homer wore many hats as she aimed to improve life for her fellow residents acting as chairperson of Carbrain and Hillcrest Community Council, Carbrain Learning Centre Trust and Carbrain Regeneration Group.

She was also heavily involved in organising the annual Carbrain Gala Day and represented her area on a number of other organisations including Cumbernauld Community Forum, Cumbernauld Housing Partnership and Sanctuary Cumbernauld.

A staunch member of the SNP she passed on her community spirit to son William who served as a councillor for Carbrain East and subsequently Cumbernauld South for many years.

Graeme Thomson, who worked with Alice in a number of organisations, said: “Alice was a headstrong, powerful lady, who always had the needs of the wider community at heart.

“She was chairwoman of the Carbrain and Hillcrest Community Council for many years, and under her leadership the community council won several awards, including many Beautiful Scotland awards.

“As chairwoman of the Carbrain Learning Centre, she led the way to reopening an unused community room, created a space for skills to be developed, and several youth groups, giving children and teenagers in the Carbrain area somewhere to go.

“When many in the community only complained about them “hanging around” Alice led a push to give them somewhere else to be, and is just one of many reasons why her legacy is definitely a positive one.

“She will be sorely missed by the whole community, her friends and most of all her family. I firmly believe Alice was the embodiment of a Gandhi quote: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Cumbernauld South councillor William Goldie, served with Alice of the board of Sanctuary Cumbernauld, as well as regularly meeting her through his council obligations and membership of the SNP.

He said: “Alice was a formidable lady who wanted nothing but the best for her community and will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.

“Her drive made Carbrain, and the wider Cumbernauld area, a better place, whether it was as chairwoman of the community council or when I served alongside her on the board of Sanctuary.

“In the last few years we could see Alice was getting frustrated as ill-health took it’s toll, but she was a fighter to the end!”

Liz Irvine, who retired as a councillor for Abronhill, Kildrum and the Village ward, added: “I have known Alice for over twenty years. Alice was widely known in Cumbernauld and she worked hard for her local community in Carbrain. She will be greatly missed.”

Alice’s funeral will take place at Falkirk Crematorium on Friday at 1pm.