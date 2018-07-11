Charity launches fundraising group

The charity Guide Dogs is appealing for volunteers to get involved with its new fundraising group in Cumbernauld.

The group will launch with a collection at Tesco on Thursday, July 19. It is being backed by Abronhill guide dog owner Patrick Duffy.

Pat (72) was partnered with his first guide dog in 1992 and is currently working with his third guide dog Yoko.

He said: “Before having a guide dog, I was full of fear but now I’m full of confidence. I can’t explain the difference a guide dog has made to my life.

“A guide dog is worth every single penny. I would be housebound without my dog.”

Keen to give back to the charity that has provided him with his three guide dogs, Pat led the previous Cumbernauld fundraising group with his wife, raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

Nowadays, Pat can be found facilitating a weekly phone group for people with sight loss via RNIB and speaking to groups such as schools about the work of Guide Dogs.

Although Pat, like all guide dog owners, only had to pay a token 50p, each guide dog costs the charity almost £57,000 from birth to retirement.

Pat said: “I loved raising money for Guide Dogs, and did so for many years. I’m pleased to see the re-launch of a fundraising group in Cumbernauld.”

Guide Dogs community fundraiser Tammy Robinson added: “We’re really excited to be re-launching our Cumbernauld fundraising group.

“If anyone can offer an hour of their time on July 19 or is interested in helping out at future events, we’d love to hear from them.”

To get in touch with Tammy call 07468711904, e-mail tammy.robinson@guidedogs.org.uk, or chat in person at the Tesco collection.