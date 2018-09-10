Cumbernauld music lovers to raise funds to benefit charity

‘Rock Out for St Andrew’s First Aid’ will take place at The Vortex Lounge of Bar Yellow in Cumbernauld on Sunday.

All proceeds raised will be channelled into a range of local community projects, delivered by the charity.

Jim Dorman who is a member of the band The Infiltrators, as well as being operations and policy director with St Andrew’s First Aid, organised the event in partnership with Gillian and Robert Macdonald, owners of The Vortex Lounge.

Jim said: “Rock Out for St Andrew’s’ is an opportunity for local music fans to come together in support of a great cause.

“The funds raised from this event will help St Andrew’s First Aid in our mission to provide everyone in the country with the highest standards in first aid skills, services and volunteering opportunities.

“We believe that no-one should suffer or die because they needed first aid and didn’t get it.

“St Andrew’s First Aid is grateful for the continued support from Robert and Gillian MacDonald and

Bar Yellow.”

Robert added “Jim is a regular at the Vortex Lounge and often entertains patrons with his own band. He has exceptional organisational skills and has helped us to run many successful events at the venue over the years.

“Supporting a good cause that does valuable work in my local area is something that is important to me, so I am thrilled to be supporting St Andrew’s First Aid by hosting the ‘Rock Out’ event.

We are also pleased to announce that Bar Yellow has pledged to donate all funds raised from events during the month of September to St Andrew’s First Aid.”

The event will run from 3-9pm with a total of eight acts entertaining the audience.

Taking to the stage will be:

3-3.30pm - The Kundalini Genie

3.45-4.15pm - The Vibe

4.30-5pm - Off Your Rocker

5.15-5.45pm - The Dud Squad

6-6.30pm - The Infiltrators

6.45-7.15pm - 2Sevens

7.30-8pm Big Ted’s Party

8.15-9pm Stay Free

Between 3-6pm, St Andrew’s First Aid volunteers will be also on hand to deliver first aid demonstrations and tips to help guests take away some lifesaving skills.

The event is free with a suggested donation of £5 which can be paid on the door.