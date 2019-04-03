Cumbernauld teacher dies aged 31

A Cumbernauld teacher has died aged only 31.

Christopher Fairley taught mathematics at Kirkcaldy High.

He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Ewing sarcoma in his pelvis last May and continued to work as long as possible despite being in a great deal of pain.

His diagnosis came seven months after he first sought medical help for his symptoms.

Chris had previously worked with Johnston Press, the former publishers of the News & Chronicle.

He had several rounds of treatment but tragically died in the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre on March 25 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by parents, Helen and Alastair, sisters Lisa and Lyndsay, and girlfriend Kirsty.

They are now urging people to donate to the fundraising being carried out by Dr Jeff White, a consultant medical oncologist at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre who cared for Chris.

He is running the London Marathon on April 28 with money raised going to Sarcoma UK to help others like Chris who are diagnosed with this condition.

Donations can be made at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JeffWhite.

The funeral service for Chris takes place tomorrow (Thursday) at 1.45pm in Falkirk Crematorium.