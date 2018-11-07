Daredevil Anne takes to the air for charity

A flight of fancy for daredevil Anne Kelly from Cumbernauld has raised £1338 for the fight against an incurable neurological condition.

Anne took to the air on a wing walk to raise the case for the Scottish Huntington’s Association, which supports families impacted by the degenerative condition Huntington’s disease (HD).

The SHA is a charity close to Anne’s heart, she lost her husband Jim to HD in four years ago after 35 years together.

The flight took place from an airfield in Yorkshire using a specially adapted 1940s biplane.

Anne said: “I thought it was an amazing experience, exciting and a challenge.

“It was a wee bit scary too as you were flying at speeds up to 135mph into the wind which was very strong, it took your breath away. It was all for a great cause though.”

Anne has been a regular fundraiser since her first fire walk back in 2011 and since then she has abseiled down the Falkirk Wheel and taken part in two tandem skydives.

HD is a complex condition with symptoms that typically begin to develop between the ages of 30 and 50, it is estimated there are around 1100 people living with HD in Scotland and up to 6000 potentially at risk

SHA supports HD families through a national network of specialists, a world leading youth support team and its financial wellbeing service.

Anne said: “SHA has been a real pleasure to be associated with we are all on the same page when it comes to this disease and they have a great understanding of the path everyone has lead.

“We are like a big extended family, we feel for each other, we have learned bits from each other, and give support when possible.”

Anyone interested in fundraising for the SHA should email gemma.powell@hdscotland.org or call 0141 848 0308.