Margaret Livingston who was a taxi controller for 17 years at Central Cars in Cumbernauld passed away peacefully on August 3 at Strathcarron Hospice.

Mags was well known for calling everyone doll, and was known by some of the regular customers as the ‘Doll Lady’.

Mags lived in Cumbernauld and is survived by her husband Neil, son Stuart (who she also worked with) his wife Andrea and their daughter Emma.