Donation to hospice will ‘Pay for a Day’

Family and friends of Cumbernauld man Gary Clark marked what would have been his 25th birthday by visiting Strathcarron Hopsice where he passed away three years ago.

They were there to donate a cheque for £11,000 to ‘Pay for a Day’ at the hospice, that being the cost of the services offered at Strathcarron – from catering and domestic staff to doctors and nurses – each day.

The money was raised by The Gary Clark Loyal Supporters Bus which is based out of Hattricks in Cumbernauld Village and has raised more than £25,000 for the charity since his passing.

This was the second year that members of the bus, including Gary’s mum Jane and best friend Gregg Dean, had made a presentation to the hospice on his birthday.

Gregg said: “Gary spent a period of time in the care of Strathcarron Hospice, and everyone connected to Gary knew they delivered an amazing level of compassion and service to Gary and his family which needed to be thanked!

“A group of friends then got together and decided to keep his legacy going by starting a supporters bus in his name that would also to raise much-needed funds for the hospice.

“The bus holds a variety of different functions including a family fun day at the end of the year which alone raised more than £4,000!

“These events are attended by people from across the Cumbernauld and beyond regardless of football affiliations which shows how important the cause is for the local community.

“It costs Strathcarron Hospice £11,000 a day to operate and the bus has set itself a goal of raising that target every year and donating it on Gary’s birthday.

“For the past two years we have managed to do this and the aim is continue doing what we can to help and support Strathcarron and also continue the growth of the bus to help deliver those targets and keep Gary’s legacy alive.”

The hospice’s community fundraiser Jim Brown added: “We were delighted to welcome Gary’s mum and some of his pals back to the hospice.

“It was very emotional, yet wonderful occasion, and I want to thank every incolved, particularly Jane and Gregg for being the main drivers behind the bus supporting us.”

As well as needing to raise £11,000 every day in order to provide care and support to more than 1400 people with a life-limiting illness or condition each year the hospice is also trying to raise £50,000 to carry out much needed roof repairs.

If you would like to support the ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign you can text ‘ROOF38 £5’ to 70070 to donate £5 or alternatively visit www.strathcarronhospice.net/appeal/raise-the-roof for more information.