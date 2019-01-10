Donna’s memory lives on at Strathcarron Hospice

A family, who along with friends, set out to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice in memory of a loved one were amazed with the result.

Donne McKie (41) had been looked after by the hospice in her final days, and fundraising was their way of repaying the care and love shown to Donna.

The family, who all live in Cumbernauld, Croy and Kilsyth, decided that there was no better way of honouring Donna’s memory than by supporting the organisation that provided unconditional support when it was needed the most.

To that end they set about making things happen by organising a fundraising evening including an auction and a buffet.

And, when it had finished and a final tally was taken, they were amazed they had managed to raise more than £23,000, which will pay for one days care, £12,900, and a cuddle bed costing £10,500.

Donna’s sister Laura said: “During Donna’s final days the hospice gave us the use of a ‘snuggle’ bed which meant her two children were able to give their mum a final cuddle before she died.

“It was decided it would be a fitting tribute to my sister for us to buy a second bed so anyone who needs it doesn’t have to wait on one becoming free.

“The balance of the money was then used by the hospice in Donna’s memory to fund their operating costs on December 17.”

The family have expressed their thanks to everyone who has supported them during this difficult time and for helping the hospice in Donna’s name.