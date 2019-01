This year’s Cumbernauld 10k, 3k, 1k, 400m, Toddler Dash and Victory Mile Walk are now open for entries.

The award-winning events take place on Sunday, September 15, at Broadwood Stadium so there is plenty of time to train.

Special early bird prices are now on offer by visiting www.q-buster.co.uk/cumbernauld10k.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/cumbernauld10k.