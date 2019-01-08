Feelings of despair don’t vanish when the festive season ends

One in three calls to Samaritans over the festive period were from people feeling lonely and isolated.

The Lanarkshire branch ensured their ‘phones were manned to support callers, at Hogmanay when most people were celebrating, volunteers were answering calls.

A spokesperson for the branch said: “Sadly the feelings of distress and despair do not vanish when the Christmas decorations come down. For many people those feelings can change to thoughts of suicide.

“January is a difficult month, the reality of overspending or coping with a fraught relationship can be enough to cause emotional distress and depression to vulnerable people.”

If you would like to speak to someone in confidence call the Samaritans free on 116123 (it won’t show up on your bill) or e mail jo@samaritans.org.

For more information about the work of Samaritans visit www.samaritans.org.