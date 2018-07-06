Former Twechar councillor has died after a battle with cancer

A former Twechar councillor passed away peacefully last month following a battle with cancer.

Jack Young served as an independent councillor for the Kirkintilloch East and Twechar Ward from May 2003 until May 2017.

He retired from East Dunbartonshire Council due to ill-health.

Mr Young was a dedicated councillor, who worked tirelessly for his constituents and will be sadly missed by all who knew and worked with him.

He and his fellow East Dunbartonshire Independent Alliance councillor, Charles Kennedy, were instrumental in a number of high-profile campaigns throughout the district.

He is survived by his wife, Ray, three children and four grandchildren.

Mr Young’s funeral took place at St Columba’s Parish Church, Kirkintilloch, before moving to Daldowie Crematorium.