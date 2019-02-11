Fundraiser to help support Arlene’s fight

A fundraising event will take place next month to help a Westfield woman who is suffering from inoperable cancer.

Arlene Mitchell was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at University Hospitals Monklands last year after months of suffering extreme pain.

The tumour had also spread to surrounding muscle tissue and her lymph gland, with the mum-of-two having to go under five weeks of strong radiotherapy for five days a week.

She is now undergoing a second course of treatment, and a fundraiser will take place on March 15 at the Westerwood Hotel with all proceeds going to finance alternative therapies and treatments abroad.

Arlene, who had to give up working in a nursery in Bishopbriggs, would greatly appreciate any local businesses or readers who can donate auction or raffle prizes.

On the night there will be a meal, fundraising activities, while Clyde 1 breakfast presenter George Bowie volunteered his services free of charge.

Arlene is very grateful for all the support received to date, with a Go Fund Me page (www.gofundme.com/mwhht-fighting-the-big-c) having raised over £13,000 since being set up in September.

Any offers of donations can be emailed to Arlenemfundraising@gmail.com.