Greenfaulds Divers Club celebrates 25th anniversary

Greenfaulds Divers Club celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a night held in the Castlecary House Hotel.

The club was formed in 1994 when some local divers from the Cumbernauld area got together at Greenfaulds High and formed a diving club which became a member of the Scottish Sub Aqua Club (ScotSAC or SSAC).

It was based at the school for 19 years, but had to leave its original home in 2013 due to North Lanarkshire Council’s decision to close school pools as part of a cost saving exercise and is now based in the Tryst Sports Centre.

Two of the founder members, Frank McKeown and Gordon Smith, joined current members and new recruits for the celebration.

Club diving officer Bill Hamilton said: “It was great to catch up with some of the past members we hadn’t seen for a while’.

It meets every Wednesday from 7.30-9.30pm for lectures and pool training.

Anyone interested in giving it a try can go along on club night or for more information visit www.greenfauldsdivers.co.uk