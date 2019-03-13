Group dissolves after 30 years in Abronhill

Abronhill Senior Citizens Group has taken the decision to dissolve after more than 30 years.

The group has coordinated a range of social activities, gatherings and interactions for hundreds of older people during that time.

Given the ageing membership and other factors, at the recent annual general meeting it was determined that going forward older adults in Abronhill would be better served by linking to other structured and funded organisations targeted at improving quality of life.

The local partnership responsible for ensuring joint integration of health and social care services, Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire, invests in a number of voluntary sector organisations with a view to providing services and supports for older people in Cumbernauld.

One such organisation is Cornerstone House Centre, which is facilitating a pilot Shopmobility Scheme for Cumbernauld town centre.

It is anticipated that with appropriate further support, this service will be rolled out on a full and permanent basis from later this year.

Cornerstone House Centre also launched a new Cumbernauld Community Health Information Hub last month.

Mary McNeil, development manager at Cornerstone House Centre, said: “Abronhill Senior Citizens Group deserves tremendous credit for the excellent contribution it has made to the community over three decades.

The group’s volunteers and members have shown great spirit, heart and determination. They have collectively made a very positive impact in the Abronhill neighbourhood and have a lot to be proud of.

“We hope that Cornerstone House Centre and others local organisation can work strongly together over the coming period to help fill any gaps left by this Group’s dissolution.”

The agm also celebrated a very special occasion for one of the group’s most dedicated and long-standing committee members.

Organisation secretary Betty Waddle was presented with a cake, gifts and best wishes from all to celebrate her 90th birthday at the meeting.

Betty has selflessly volunteered her time to support the facilitation and development of the group for 25 years.

As an office bearer, her steadfast commitment and efforts helped the organisation sustain and provide opportunities, activities and companionship for many senior citizens over a period of longevity.

For further information on developing activities and services for older people in the local area, please contact Cornerstone House Centre on 01236 739022 or email health@cornerstone-house.org.uk.