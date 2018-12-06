Help available for those feeling lonely and vulnerable this Christmas

People feeling lonely and vulnerable this Christmas are being offered a helping hand by North Lanarkshire Council.

The ‘Surviving Christmas’ campaign aims to help those suffering from anxiety and depression during the holiday period.

The booklet providing tips and advice to help people deal with pressures including debt, stress and loneliness and was produced in partnership with NHS Lanarkshire.

The survival guide was launched at a suicide prevention training course held at Motherwell Civic Centre.

Council depute leader Paul Kelly said: “Christmas is a time of celebration, but we also recognise it can be a period of great stress for people, especially those with mental health issues and financial worries.

“Our ‘Surviving Christmas’ provides practical help and information to people who many need it at this time of the year and hopefully help take some of the stress out of the holiday period for those feeling under pressure.

“We all can play our part by looking out for friends and loved ones and also checking on those who are a bit more lonely or vulnerable and making sure they are alright.”

The booklet contains contact details for emergency services, financial and benefits helplines, stress control, domestic abuse support and Alcoholics Anonymous.

Practical tips on staying safe at home and on nights out are also included.

Businesses, pubs, clubs, hospitals and hotels will have copies of the booklet and it can be downloaded from www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/safer.

To take part in one of the Suicide Prevention courses visit www.elament.org.uk/training/north-lanarkshire

If you need help call Samaritans on 116 123 or Breathing Space on 0800 83 85 87.