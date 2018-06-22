Homecoming for entertainment legend

Krankies’ legend Janette Tough will enjoy a home coming visit next week - all in the name of charity.

The 71-year-old entertainer, who hails from Queenzieburn, will be part of a fund raising bus tour that will stop over in Kilsyth on Monday.

Janette - who will be dressed as her TV favourite Wee Jimmy Krankie - will be helping out Mary’s Meals and Scotland’s Hospices Together when she sell items from the bus which will be in Lidl’s car park for the day.

And the star, who will be joined by husband Ian, can’t wait to visit her home patch ahead of their return to panto at the SEC later this year.

She said: “I haven’t been home in a long time so I’m really looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and raise money for some good causes.”