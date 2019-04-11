It was almost game over after Cumbernauld dog swallowed Nintendo cartridge

A canine from Cumbernauld needed emergency surgery when vets discovered he had swallowed a video game cartridge.

Sean Johnston (27) and Rebecca Moss (29), knew something was wrong with their pet Rocco when the four-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross started vomiting and refused to eat.

When his condition didn’t improve, worried Sean made an emergency visit to the PDSA’s Glasgow Shamrock Street Pet Hospital.

Rocco was admitted immediately and vets were stunned when the x-rays revealed a rectangular shaped object in his gut.

After rushing him into surgery to remove the potentially fatal object, they retrieved a video game cartridge for a Nintendo DS lodged in his small intestine.

Sean said: “He wasn’t acting himself at all and we were worried he’d eaten a corn on the cob, but we were so shocked when the vet said it was from a video game.

“We don’t own a Nintendo or anything like that so we’re baffled as to where he got it from.

“He’s a rescue dog and we’ve only had him for about six months so the only thing we can think is that it was from his previous owners – who knows how long it’s been in there.”

Left untreated, the cartridge could have caused a fatal blockage, but an experienced surgeon was able to carry out the successful operation that same day and after an overnight stay to keep a close eye on his recovery Rocco was discharged for rest and recovery.

Sean said: “Even though we haven’t had him that long, he’s already such a big part of the family, so we’re delighted to have him back home. He’s made a brilliant recovery.”

PDSA senior vet Susan Hermit said: “We see dogs that eat strange things all the time but none of us had ever seen anything like this.

“It was a good job Sean brought Rocco in when he did, as an object of this size trying to pass through the guts could have caused a deadly blockage or pierced his internal organs.”