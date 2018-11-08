James shows the Way as he embarks on 24-hour Endeavour

Croy endurance runner James Stewart is set to take on his next challenge to raise awareness of men’s mental health.

The 2016 winner of the West Highland Way race will be returning to the route as part of the eight-man Pyllon Endeavour team.

The ‘Winter Challenge’ will kick-off on Friday, November 16, and see them attempt to cover 192 miles in 24 hours running all the way from Milngavie to Fort William and back again.

The team will be covering the feat as a relay with each member taking three legs and being expected to cover around 26.2 miles over the course of the 24 hours.

At some stages they will be doing the legs in pairs for safety reasons, with 70 per cent of the challenge taking place in the dark.

The attempt will start from Milngavie at 4pm and progress will be “live” across social media - with a live gps tracker being carried throughout.

James said: “We want to raise awareness of the mental health challenges which we are all likely to face at some point in our lives either personally or with those around us.

“Running is a massive part of how I manage my mental and physical well being, and my life, social skills and inner peace have improved immeasurably through the sport.

“Moreover, meeting great new friends in ultra running has given me a network that I will carry with me forever – none more so than some of those he will share this adventure with.

“We reckon the odds of us completing the challenge are 50:50 as a lot will be down to the weather, the conditions and the luck we need to avoid any mishaps or injuries.

“We hope this event will encourage people to be open and honest about how they feel and we’ll all create a safe environment for others to share their challenges and experiences.“

The team is aiming to raise £2500 for Scottish Association for Mental Health, to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pyllon-endeavour.

To learn more visit www.pyllonultra.com/blog/endeavour.