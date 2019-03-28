Kilsyth pharmacist named ‘Team Member of the Year’ at national awards

Cat Seller, accuracy checking technician at Well Pharmacy in Kilsyth, was named ‘Team Member of the Year’ at this year’s Scottish Pharmacist Awards.

As a registered pharmacy technician, Cat is responsible for delivering professional and NHS standards across the dispensary and store, with responsibility for ensuring the effective day-to-day running of the dispensary.

She also deputises for the pharmacy manager as and when required and helps to dispense prescriptions, including those for the large number of substance misuse patients.

On a day-to-day basis, Cat also acts as a mentor and role model for other members of the team.

Yvonne Williams, NHS Business Partner for Scotland, Well Pharmacy, said: “Cat will go out of her way to care for the local community. She is a real asset to the team and company – she is a pleasure to work with. I am very proud of her winning this award.