Kilsyth salon is inspired to help all the little princesses who are battling cancer

A Kilsyth hair salon is looking for volunteers to get their hair cut to help children battling cancer.

Braids in Market Street is holding a fundraising day for the Little Princess Trust on Saturday, February 2.

Salon owner Helen Brady and her staff Karen Cranie and Marlene Grant t will be getting the chop and donating their hair to the charity.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24 that have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

It was originally set up in memory of five-year-old Hannah Tarplee who died as a result of cancer in June 2005, by her parents Simon and Wendy Tarplee and her headmaster Tim Lowe and has donates thousands of wigs over the years.

Helen said: “I’ve been planning this for over a year, we’ve had a number of wee girls coming into the salon over the years who were donating their hair and I thought we could do the same.

“I try to do something for charity every year, last year on Christmas Day I was in Uddingston cutting hair for the homeless, but I can’t do it this year so I came up with this idea.

“We would be delighted to welcome anyone else who wishes to join us in February and have sponsor forms in the salon.

“We are also running a raffle to boost the fundraising, with tickets available in the salon, and are looking donations.”

Lisa Quinn and her eight-year-old daughter Freye will be joining them along with ten year-old Rhea Shaw who donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust two years ago and is donating it again.

Also volunteering are customers Megan Smith and Bobby Melon.

Five-year-old Isabella McGregor was keen to get involved as her mum Izzy had donated her hair when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Unfortunately they can’t attend the fundraiser in February so the youngster visited the salon earlier this month to have her long locks cut off.

Izzy said: “Isabella was looking through photos and found a picture of my two sisters and myself when we donated our hair to the Little Princess Trust before I started my chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.

“She decided she wanted to donate her hair for a little girl that needs it, unfortunately will be away during the event so Helen cut her pleat off on December 1.

“We have set up a JustGiving page and between it and her sponsor sheet Isabella has raised over £600.”

To make a donation pop into the salon or visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/isobel-mcgregor.