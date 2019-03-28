Kilsyth school supports teens with cancer as former pupil is winning her battle

Kilsyth Academy has donated more than £16,000 to the Teenage Cancer Trust to show support for a former pupil who successfully battled the disease.

Last Spring Nicole Lowther was diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma, this is an uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, which is a network of vessels and glands spread throughout your body.

Around 2100 people are diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma across the UK each year.

The diagnosis meant that Nicole did not sit her last few SQA exams, and had to defer her place at university. But after months of treatment in January she reported on her blog The ‘C’ Word that she was now in remission.

She wrote: “Its still so surreal and I don’t even know if it has sunk in that I done it, I finished six months of chemotherapy and I can finally say I no longer need a cannula or have to be pumped full of toxic drugs every few weeks.

“Remission is not the all clear, but its just as good for any cancer patient, it means for now I don’t have a single cancer cell in my body.

“I will stay in the state of remission for five years as this is the most likely time for me to have a relapse, however if I don’t I will get the all clear.”

Kilsyth Academy decided to show its support for Nicole and her family by supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust this year as its key charity partner.

Teenage Cancer Trust is a small national charity which provide care and services to teenage cancer sufferers locally through their unit at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow.

Head teacher Gregg Orrock said: “The incredible care and support they provided to Nicole has seen her complete her treatment and happily, she is on the road to a full recovery.

“Keen to support Nicole and the Teenage Cancer Trust a number of staff and pupils participated in a range of fundraising activities including our ‘Brave the shave’ head shave, a bake sale, raffle and a bungee jump.

“As a result, we were very proud to recently hand over a cheque for £5745.91 in addition to the £10,575.38 donated from the school online via our Just Giving page.”

This means Kilsyth Academy are the single biggest school donor to the Teenage Cancer Trust this year with a total of £16,321.29.

Mr Orrock said: “We would like to extend our thanks to the entire Kilsyth Academy community for their overwhelming support of Nicole and our fundraising efforts and were delighted that Nicole and her mum were able to join us to hand over the cheque.

“Kilsyth Academy looks forward to supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust in the future.”