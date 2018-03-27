Know where to turn when feeling sick

Patients across Lanarkshire are being reminded about the health care experts available to help this Easter weekend, when GP practices will be closed.

Pharmacists, minor injury units, NHS inform and NHS24 are just a few of the health care options that are immediately accessible.

NHS Lanarkshire’s ‘Meet the Experts’ campaign provides more information on the full range of healthcare services to turn to, as well as advice on self care.

Information, videos and the latest online Lanarkshire health guide are available at www.nhslanarkshire.org.uk/services/know-who-to-turn-to.

Dr Iain Wallace, NHS Lanarkshire medical director, said: “Our ‘Meet the Experts’ material provides really helpful information on the best health care expert or service to turn – not just at Easter but all year round.

“NHS inform also provides comprehensive advice and information on symptoms and a directory of local services at www.nhsinform.scot. You can chat to an adviser online or call them on 0800 22 44 88. Patients who urgently need to see a doctor outwith surgery hours should call NHS24 on 111.

“It also makes sense to plan ahead, make sure you have the medicine you need at home and check you won’t run out over Easter and spoil your holiday weekend!”