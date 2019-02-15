Launch of new Community Health Information Hub

A ground-breaking new Cumbernauld Community Health Information Hub has been launched by Cornerstone House Centre on behalf of Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire.

Over 100 organisations from across the local public, voluntary and private sectors attended a launch event, with the new Hub aiming to provide free information about and easy access to a variety of health and social care providers in the greater Cumbernauld area.

The Hub will be accessible every weekday at Cornerstone House Centre, with monthly Community Awareness Raising drop-in events also taking place to provide residents with opportunities to meet and engage informally with a range of service providers, including NHS Lanarkshire, North Lanarkshire Council, voluntary sector organisations, and local pharmacies, amongst others.

As well as service providers, the launch event provided valuable information for a range of individuals and groups, including older people, carers, parents and guardians, people with disabilities and long term conditions, people facing mental health challenges and people on lower incomes.

The Hub aims to be relevant to and beneficial for everyone in the Cumbernauld community, regardless of age, status or other personal circumstances.

Cornerstone House Centre manager Mary McNeil opened the launch event by presenting an introduction to and overview of the Hub.

She said: “Cornerstone House Centre is excited and delighted to be leading facilitation of the new Cumbernauld Community Health Information Hub.

“For a variety of social, economic and cultural reasons, health statistics in the Cumbernauld locality compare relatively poorly with those in Scotland as whole.

“In particular, the area has higher than average rates of Coronary Heart Disease, COPD, anxiety and depression, child poverty and alcohol-related hospital stays.

“Supported by Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire, the Hub strives to offers direct connectivity to a spectrum of recognised, established and respected health and social care services across many spheres.

“As such, five key information areas have been identified for the Hub to focus on over the coming period – Adult Services (Integrated Care), Social Care and Health Services, Community Based Health Services, Hospital Based Health Services and Community Based Social Work Services.

“The Hub has great potential not only to increase awareness of particular health issues and services, but also over the longer term to improve how services are delivered, involve local people in the design of health and social care services and ultimately improve the health and wellbeing of the people living in Cumbernauld.

“This potential was underlined by the high attendance at the launch event, indicating that there is a real appetite and niche role for an effective local Health Information Hub which promotes prevention, early intervention, self-management and anticipatory care.

“Our sincere thanks go to all those who attended and participated, and the Health Team at Cornerstone House Centre are very much looking forward to working on and maximising the impact of the Hub during 2019 and beyond.”

Further presentations were provided by Anne Alexander of Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire, Thomas Moan of Partnership for Change and Jacqueline Brown of Social Security Scotland.

Six focussed workshops were also facilitated at the Event, providing opportunities for individuals and organisations to discuss key issues relating to Health Information Hub structure, planning and delivery.

As an established social enterprise charity with significant experience in connecting communities and working in partnership, Cornerstone House Centre was identified by key Community Planning Partners as the ideal host for the Hub.

The organisation owns and operates a large, modern, multi-purpose community hub venue in the

heart of Cumbernauld Town Centre, providing various services and access to facilities for community groups, businesses and citizens in the local area.

The Centre operates as a Community Anchor Organisation which strives to benefit local people, notably those experiencing disadvantage and vulnerable groups.

For more information call Cornerstone House Centre on 01236 739220, email health@cornerstone-house.org.uk or visiting the Centre at 1 Esk Walk, Town Centre, Cumbernauld, G67 1GZ.