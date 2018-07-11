Lisa wins top award at NHS 24 ceremony

An NHS worker from Kilsyth has been recognised for being an outstanding colleague at NHS 24’s Spotlight Awards ceremony.

Learning and development advisor Lisa Walsh has worked at NHS 24 for more than four years and was nominated by her colleagues because of her enthusiastic and passionate approach to her job.

Lisa’s colleagues described her as ‘a true professional, a kind, compassionate colleague with a constant energy and desire to help others’.

NHS 24’s chief executive Angiolina Foster presented Lisa with her award at an event held in Hampden Park.

Angiolina said: “I was absolutely delighted to take part in the NHS 24 Spotlight Awards at Hampden.

“It was fantastic to see so many colleagues who had travelled from across the country to take part in what was a great night of celebration.

“The fact that we had more than 200 nominations from staff for their peers shows just how much people recognise and value one another.

“It was very heartening to see how all of those who attended the event were so positive.

“I am inspired and motivated by all of our staff within NHS 24 who work together to provide safe, effective and person-centred care to the people of Scotland.”

To mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, a special Platinum Award was presented to staff members who have shown an outstanding contribution to healthcare, by demonstrating the values of NHS Scotland and putting them at the heart of everything they do.

