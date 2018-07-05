Marking 70th birthday of NHS Scotland

Jamie Hepburn MSP and Stuart McDonald MP have today celebrated the 70th birthday of the NHS in Scotland.

NHS Scotland was launched on the July 5, 1948, through a separate act of Parliament from the NHS in England and Wales, recognising the distinctiveness of Scottish medical practice.

Mr McDonald, who represents Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East, said: “Thank you to everyone who works in our NHS who do an amazing job providing the highest quality health care, often in the toughest of circumstances.

“Every one of us has benefited from the NHS’s care at some point in our lives, from routine prescriptions to live-saving treatment, and I am proud that NHS Scotland remains true to its founding principles as a service free at the point of need and available to everyone.”

Mr Hepburn, who reresents Cumbernauld and Kilsyth. added: “One of the greatest achievements of this Scottish Government was restoring free prescriptions, a policy which moved NHS Scotland closer to the service that Aneurin Bevan envisaged when the NHS was founded.

“I am proud to be part of a Scottish Government which is committed to protecting our NHS and ensuring it remains the service we know and love for generations to come.”