MP shows his support for World Cancer Day

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East MP Stuart McDonald gave his support for those affected by cancer and the NHS staff who care for them at a Westminster event for World Cancer Day.

Mr McDonald met with campaigners from Cancer Research UK to learn about the importance of diagnosing cancer early to help save lives and to show solidarity with all those working to ensure more people survive.

Every year, 3800 people in his constituency are diagnosed with cancer and in the UK one in two people born after 1960 will be diagnosed with the disease at some point in their lifetime.

World Cancer Day is an opportunity for people, organisations and countries to work together, raise awareness and take action to beat cancer.

Mr McDonald said: “Cancer affects us all – here in the UK and all around the world. We can all work together to beat it, not just the hard-working researchers and NHS staff who help to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

“World Cancer Day helps to highlight the scale of the challenge and how we can all play a part in the fight against the disease, no matter how big or small.

“That’s why I’m urging people living in Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East to show their support – all year round.”

Cancer Research UK is the world’s largest independent funder of cancer research, investing over £500m a year.

Survival in the UK has doubled in the last 40 years and the charity’s work has been at the heart of this progress, but more support is needed to help speed up life-saving advances.

Shaun Walsh, head of Public Affairs and Campaigning for Cancer Research UK, said: “If we are going to realise our ambition of 3 in 4 people surviving cancer by 2034, we must all work together to make faster progress.

“Whether that be thousands of people helping in small ways to make a big difference or the welcome support of people like Stuart McDonald in Parliament, it all contributes to the global goal of beating cancer.”