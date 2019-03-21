MSP praises boost in staffing levels at NHS Lanarkshire

Cumbernauld and Kilsyth MSP Jamie Hepburn praised hard working staff at NHS Lanarkshire as the latest statistics showed increased staffing levels.

Figures for 2018 show NHS Lanarkshire had its full-time equivalent staff levels increase from 10,798 to 11,071 – a rise of 2.5 per cent, part of a Scotland-wide increase that has seen the NHS workforce reach record levels.

The health board will also receive an extra £43.2 million in spending power from the Scottish Government budget – a 3.7 per cent increase on last year.

Mr Hepburn said: “Our NHS staff are the lifeblood of our health system and I’m sure this record number of staff working in our hospitals will be widely welcomed.

“More staff members in NHS Lanarkshire alongside the Scottish Government’s funding boost will lead to better care for constituents across Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.”